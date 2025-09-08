Moonlighting in Guwahati: Survival strategy or passion pursuit?

Once whispered about only in private, the practice of holding more than one job, or "moonlighting", has now stepped into the spotlight in Guwahati’s work culture.

From IT professionals and teachers to content creators and delivery executives, more and more people in the city are juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet or explore their passions.

While for some it’s a survival strategy in the face of rising living costs, for others it reflects a generational shift — a desire for flexibility, financial independence and freedom beyond the traditional 9-to-5 routine.

For a large section of Guwahati’s workforce, moonlighting is less about ambition and more about survival. With inflation steadily rising and living costs climbing — from rent and groceries to transportation — salaries in traditional sectors often fall short of meeting household expenses.

“When you have a family to support, finding another source of income becomes a necessity in Guwahati. I juggle between two jobs — driving a cab during the day and working as a club bouncer at night — and if required, I won’t hesitate to take up a third,” said 35-year-old Jayanta, a resident of Mathgharia.

Sharing similar sentiments, Labanya Roy, a content writer at a city-based advertising agency, recounted her own journey. “It started as a financial necessity. Later, I developed an interest in it as I began getting projects aligned with my passion for writing,” she said.

For her, moonlighting gradually transformed from a burden into an outlet — a way to weave passion into profession.

However, Jayanta’s decade-long struggle tells a different tale. “I have always juggled between two jobs, and it’s been 10 years now. Back then, people didn’t even talk about moonlighting — it wasn’t a trend, it was simply about survival. For me, it has always been a way of life,” he said, his voice carrying the weight of years spent straddling necessity and exhaustion.

Asked about his personal life, he simply replied, “There’s no such thing as personal life. Whatever time I have left after work, I devote it to my family.”

Their stories reflect the two faces of moonlighting - one born of compulsion, the other of curiosity and growth.











The employers’ dilemma

For companies in Guwahati, the rise of moonlighting has become a double-edged sword. While it reflects the evolving aspirations of the workforce, it also raises tough questions about loyalty, productivity, workplace ethics and conflict of interests.

Many companies see it as a "breach of trust", fearing that employees may under perform or compromise confidentiality.

“Moonlighting goes against our organisation’s policy, so we do not view it positively, and our employees are also expected not to engage in it,” said Abhijit, an HR manager of a search engine company.

According to him, if an employee chooses to pursue a side hustle, transparency with the employer is important.

“Many employees, while working full-time, are also involved in side businesses — for instance, a family business. This can sometimes affect work schedules. Even if it doesn’t clash directly with office hours, I believe it occupies the employee’s mind and may reduce their productivity at work,” Abhijit added.

Echoing similar concerns, Aditya Das, an HR professional from the IT sector, said, “The biggest worry for employers is divided attention. If an employee is mentally occupied with another job, it inevitably affects performance. That’s where clear policies become essential.”

However, Aditya believes that instead of resisting, employers may need to rethink their engagement strategies. Providing better pay packages, flexible schedules, and opportunities for upskilling could reduce the push factors that drive employees to seek extra work.

“Offering better pay, flexible schedules, and opportunities for upskilling can reduce the very reasons employees look for extra work in the first place,” said Aditya.





The road ahead

Moonlighting in Guwahati stands at a delicate crossroads — where survival meets self-expression, and necessity brushes against aspiration.

For some, it remains a survival strategy in a city where wages struggle to keep up with living costs. For others, it symbolises freedom, autonomy, and a break from traditional employment norms.

But is moonlighting the ultimate solution to financial constraints?

According to Labanya, it depends largely on an individual’s ability to manage responsibilities. “It all comes down to how you handle it. If someone can continue moonlighting without causing issues for their employer or projects, and can manage both time and energy effectively, then it can work as a long-term practice. Otherwise, it is better treated as a temporary solution,” she said.

While HR professional Abhijit acknowledges the challenges, he also believes moonlighting has become common in today’s job market.

“Even if someone runs a monetised YouTube channel, that too counts as moonlighting. When people are not fully satisfied with their jobs, a side hustle helps them earn extra income. So yes, moonlighting is increasingly common in today’s workforce,” Abhijit added.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear — moonlighting is here to stay. Whether seen as a survival strategy or a cultural shift, it is reshaping the way Guwahati thinks about work, ambition and the future of employment.









Moonlighting in Guwahati stands at a delicate crossroads — where survival meets self-expression, and necessity brushes against aspiration. (Photo: 'X')



