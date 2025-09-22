Monday turned solemn as respect continues to pour in for Zubeen Garg at Sarusajai

Guwahati, Sept 22: Thousands of grieving fans continued to pour into the Sarusajai Stadium on Monday to pay their last respects to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, even as preparations were underway for his samadhi at Kamarkuchi NC village in Sonapur revenue circle.

Mourners queued through the night, waiting for hours to catch a final glimpse of the 52-year-old singer, whose mortal remains lay in a glass casket draped with a traditional Assamese gamosa.

Many offered flowers and gamosas, while others recorded their farewell moments on mobile phones. The scorching sun from early morning did little to dissuade fans from standing patiently in line for their turn.

Prominent personalities, including singer Papon, joined the sea of mourners; many breaking down as they bowed before their beloved “Zubeen da”.

The top brass of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), including adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya and president Utpal Sharma, were also present. Sharma was seen breaking down while paying his final respects.

Fans outside the venue sang Zubeen’s popular songs and lingered long after offering tributes. Several people fell ill due to the heat and were treated by medical teams on site.

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains will remain at the stadium for public homage through Monday before the funeral at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the cremation site at Kamarkuchi NC village in Sonapur.

“Inspected the site where Zubeen will be put to rest, a while back. My officers will be working throughout the night and tomorrow to prepare the site for his funeral day after,” Sarma said in a social media post.

“All necessary works like earth filling, boundary, etc., will be done to preserve the sanctity of the place,” he added.

The decision to cremate Garg at Kamarkuchi was taken at a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

