Mithu Agarwal held in sludge extraction scam produced before CJM court

Guwahati, Dec 5: The mastermind behind Guwahati Municipal Corporation's (GMC) sludge extraction scam, Mithu Agarwal, who was arrested from Bihar on December 2, was produced before the CJM court today.

As per sources, the police sought the custody of Agarwal for 10 days for interrogation. However, the court allowed the custody for five days, and directed the Assam police to produce Agarwal before the court on December 9.

Agarwal was a contractor of a firm- Dinsan Global Venture Pvt. Ltd. that was allegedly involved in the GMC sludge extraction scam that surfaced in October this year. Earlier, 13 people were apprehended by the police in connection with the multicrore rupees forged bills scam in GMC.

On the basis of preliminary investigation by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, some irregularities and illegalities in the execution of de-siltation works by the GMC were detected in which a private firm namely Dinsan Global Venture Pvt. Ltd. was engaged. The said firm submitted bills with forged weighbridge slips for several crores of rupees and withdrew the government funds.