Missing Guwahati girls rescued from West Bengal

Guwahati, Jun 26: In a successful operation, the Guwahati police on Tuesday night rescued three minor girls from New Jalpaiguri with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

According to reports, the girls went missing from their school premises in Guwahati.

The young girls are brought back to Guwahati, and they will be reunited with their families.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Guwahati police wrote “A CGPD team from Noonmati PS acted swiftly to rescue 3 minor girls from New Jalpaiguri last night with the help of RPF. Girls are being brought back to Guwahati to be reunited with their families."



