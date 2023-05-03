Miscreants snatch ATM card from woman in Guwahati; withdraw over Rs 1 lakh cash

Guwahati, May 3: Unidentified miscreants snatched an ATM card from a woman in Bamunimadam area in Guwahati on Tuesday night.

As per sources, the ATM belonged to one Saraswati Nandi, who runs a furniture shop in Bamunimaidam. The miscreants withdrew around Rs 1,13,000 in a span of just 15 minutes.

Of late, Guwahati has witnessed frequent attempts of burglary and snatching incidents. Moreover, women are the most vulnerable as they are the targeted lot in such cases. The situation has also raised a question on the law and order situation of the city.

Few days back some unidentified bike borne miscreants snatched the purse of a woman in Beltola area. The shocking incident was also captured in a nearby CCTV camera.