Miscreants create ruckus on newly constructed Maligaon flyover

Guwahati, Aug 30: A group of youth who were believed to be in an inebriated condition created ruckus on the newly constructed flyover in Maligaon, Guwahati.

As per sources, the youths allegedly entered the flyover in a vehicle bearing registration number AS 01OW 9017 at around 2.45 am on Wednesday and assaulted the workers present at the flyover.

While the workers were busy working ahead of the inauguration of the flyover, the youths drove into the flyover and assaulted an employee identified as Arup Thakuria.

They also attacked other workers, identified as Anup Jyoti Choudhury, Noor Islam, Saminul Islam, Mukul Narzary and Kiran Boro. The youths even threatened to kill the contractor of the flyover Ripon Deka who happens to be the project manager of Gautam Constructions.

Moreover, a boom of a local news portal was recovered inside the vehicle along with a press card belonging to one Sanjib Kumar Bhuyan and one of them also claimed himself to be an actor.

An FIR was lodged in regard to the case at the Jalukbari Police Station by Ripun Deka following which the youths were arrested.