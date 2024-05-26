Miscreants attack family with sticks and beer bottles in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 26: A terrifying incident unfolded in Guwahati where a family was attacked by miscreants on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Guwahati’s Pandu area, and the family of one Mohan Rajak was attacked by three miscreants.



As per sources, the family was attacked with sticks and beer bottles.



Furthermore, Mohan’s car was also vandalised by the assailants.



Meanwhile, the reason behind the incident is not known yet.

