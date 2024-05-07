Misbehaviour by polling officer surfaced in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 7: In a concerning incident reported at a polling centre in Guwahati city, allegations of misbehaviour towards an elderly woman have emerged. The incident unfolded at centre number 810/811, raising questions about the conduct of electoral officials.

This comes after Professor Basant Deka, an educationist and the husband of the victim, raised the matter.

According to Professor Deka, the polling officer in question displayed incompetence in communication as he was a Hindi speaking individual, which created difficulties for voters.

While speaking to the media, he recounted that his wife, who is a patient with a plastered hand, faced disrespectful behaviour from the said officer.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the officer's conduct, Deka attempted to inquire about the officer's identity, however, he abstained from disclosing his identity. Furthermore, he highlighted the absence of CCTV surveillance within the polling booth.