Mira Borthakur accuses minister Jayanta Mallabaruah of encroaching Guwahati wetland

Guwahati, May 23: The Assam Pradesh Congress alleged that BJP Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has encroached upon Bondajan, one of the city’s vital wetlands, to construct a 254-meter road leading to his residence. The road, reportedly named after his late father Kailash Mallabaruah, was built using Rs 2.99 crore sourced from the 15th Finance Commission’s allocation for 2021-22.

Visiting Bondajan, president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, Mira Borthakur, stated, “The government claims to fight encroachments, but here a sitting minister has encroached on a wetland in the name of his father, using taxpayers’ money.”

Borthakur further criticised the selective nature of eviction drives in the state.

"When local residents in Silsako lost their homes built from hard-earned money, bulldozers were brought in overnight. But when a minister builds a road through a water body, the state remains silent. Where is the Chief Minister’s sense of justice now?”

The Congress delegation, which included leaders like Rumi Borgohain, Paresh Ronghang, and APCC spokesperson Rupa Kalita, visited the site and interacted with locals. According to the residents, the Mallabaruah family has repeatedly reconstructed boundary walls around the area, despite public objections. They also alleged that significant portions of Bondajan's soil have been removed to facilitate construction.

Ratul Kalita, head of the Congress IT department, added, “It is unethical for a public servant to exploit public funds and natural resources for personal comfort. This blatant misuse of office and resources is one of the reasons Guwahati faces severe waterlogging every monsoon.”

Borthakur also pointed out inflated procurement costs, claiming that a super sucker machine priced at Rs 16 lakh was bought for Rs 47 lakh, raising concerns about widespread corruption.

Referring to Minister Mallabaruah’s recent media appearances and symbolic actions during the flood season, Borthakur remarked, “The same minister who rode a two-wheeler yesterday for a photo op has today caused damage worth crores to the city’s flood management system. This is not governance, this is performance politics.”

“We have already moved court on this issue. The Chief Minister has promised action against corruption, now is the time to prove that those words aren’t just political rhetoric,” she said.

The Congress has demanded immediate intervention from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, asking him to initiate legal proceedings and demolition drives against the illegal construction allegedly carried out by his cabinet colleague.

The issue comes at a time when Guwahati is once again grappling with recurring urban floods, worsened by the loss of natural water reservoirs like Bondajan. As the city struggles to stay afloat, the controversy throws a sharp spotlight on governance, accountability, and political hypocrisy.