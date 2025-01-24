Minor's alleged sexual assault at GMCH sparks row; accused in custody, FIR against hospital

Guwahati, Jan 24: A minor girl undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was allegedly sexually assaulted by a member of the hospital's cleaning staff on January 19, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, on Friday.

The police have registered a case against one Abdul Rashid, a cleaning staff member, and Karabi Roy, a female staffer, at Bhangagarh Police Station. Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation progresses.

As per the statement, the victim was medically examined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and her judicial statement has been recorded. The police stated that material and technical evidence, including CCTV footage, has been collected to substantiate the case. “The chargesheet will be filed very soon,” the DCP’s office assured.

Bishwajit Bhadra, officer-in-charge of Bhangagarh Police Station, revealed that the victim, admitted to the GMCH’s Super Speciality Hospital for a kidney ailment in the Urology ward on January 13, had been in contact with Rashid prior to the incident. Evidence suggests that the two were acquaintances and had communicated via phone before the alleged assault, Bhadra reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS) has accused the GMCH administration of attempting to downplay the incident. The Samiti has filed a complaint against GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sharma for allegedly making the victim’s identity public, a violation of the POCSO Act.

“We have filed an FIR against the GMCH administration, particularly Superintendent Sharma, at Rangia Police Station. He in a media WhatsApp group has made the victim’s name public. We demand strict action against both the accused and the administration,” said CMSS General Secretary Pranjal Kalita.

When The Assam Tribune reached out to Superintendent Sharma, he dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying, “The police investigation is underway, and the truth will soon come to light.”