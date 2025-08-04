'Minorities under attack’: AIUDF meets IGP over vigilante threats in Upper Assam

Guwahati, Aug 4: A delegation from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhilesh Singh at the Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari on Monday, raising alarm over the alleged harassment of members of minority communities in parts of Upper Assam.

The delegation, comprising AIUDF legislators Rafiqul Islam, Karimuddin Barbhuiya, Suzam Uddin Laskar, and Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasimi, submitted a memorandum seeking urgent police intervention to “restore peace and ensure public safety”.

“Disturbing incidents have recently emerged from Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts, where members of the Miya community have reportedly been targeted by certain organisations and miscreants. Homes have been broken into and residents assaulted,” said Rafiqul Islam, addressing the media after the meeting.

He noted that many migrant workers from Lower and Middle Assam routinely travel to Upper Assam for employment, just as people from Upper Assam work in other regions.

“But now, they are being threatened and attacked simply because of their identity. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Calling for swift and decisive police action, the AIUDF leaders urged the Assam Police to protect the lives and livelihoods of all citizens, irrespective of community.

They also appealed to local representatives—including Union Minister and Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi—to visit the affected areas and ensure victims receive relief and rehabilitation.

“We urge them to provide shelter and support to the victims in their constituencies,” Rafiqul added, emphasising that the responsibility of maintaining law and order rests with the state’s Home Department, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The delegation also raised concerns over recurring tensions along the Assam–Nagaland border at Uriamghat, reminding the state government that families from diverse communities had earlier been settled in the disputed areas to reinforce Assam’s territorial claims.

“To counter fresh aggression from across the border, leaders such as Biswajit Phukan and Rupjyoti Kurmi must take a proactive role. Assam must not cede even an inch of its land,” the AIUDF said.

The party’s concern also stems from the rise of self-styled vigilante groups in Sivasagar, which have reportedly taken it upon themselves to expel alleged illegal Bangladesh immigrants from the region.

The development has triggered unease among locals, many of whom condemned the actions and warned against attempts to stoke communal tensions in an otherwise peaceful district.

“This is orchestrated. The government was asleep for four-and-a-half years and now wants to pit Hindus against Muslims. No son of the soil—Hindu or Muslim—should lose land in Assam,” said Parash Das, a local resident.

Some called for Sixth Schedule status for the entire state to safeguard Assam’s indigenous communities, language, and culture.

“We must secure our future through constitutional provisions. This movement must expand beyond six communities to encompass all of Assam,” said Jishnu Mech.

Questions were also raised about the status of settlers whose names appear in the 1951 and 1971 electoral rolls.

“Many of those being targeted are long-time residents and work as labourers. If the government enacts a law to oust post-1951 settlers, we’ll cooperate. But targeting indigenous Muslims cannot be accepted,” said M.I. Bora.

Bora reiterated the Bir Lachit Sena’s demand for implementing an Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Upper Assam and proposed a work permit mechanism for outsiders—regardless of religion.

Locals also urged regional organisations to avoid making statements that could incite communal unrest.