Minor girl held after allegedly killing mother in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 28: A minor girl was arrested from Guwahati’s Bormotoria locality on Friday night for allegedly killing her mother. The victim has been identified as Manju Devi.

The incident occurred at the Purnima Mansion Apartment at approximately 7:50 pm, when the accused reportedly struck Devi with a heavy object, killing her on the spot.

Authorities arrived at the scene, initiated an investigation, and detained the accused daughter. Her identity has not been disclosed, as she is a minor. Following the investigation, the forensic team took possession of the body for examination.

Residents of the area expressed shock at the incident, noting that the family had lived in the locality for 11 years without any prior issues.

“The daughter is nearly 16-17 years old, and we see her every day in this area. She doesn’t talk much, but it’s beyond our imagination that she would commit such a crime," said a local resident, reflecting the community's disbelief.

This case is one of several recent family disputes in Assam resulting in the deaths of parents at the hands of their children. On June 24, a 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his 80-year-old mother over a dispute regarding money for drugs in Kokrajhar.

The accused, Padopani Brahma, struck his mother, Parbati Brahma, on the head with a hard object during an argument, resulting in her instant death. The incident raised serious concerns about the rise of such crimes across the state.

As investigations into the Bormotoria murder continue, both cases underscore troubling trends impacting families in Assam, sparking urgent conversations around mental health and the need for stronger support systems for vulnerable individuals.