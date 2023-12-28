Minor girl found dead in Guwahati, father in critical condition

Guwahati, Dec 28: A shocking incident took place in the city where a minor girl was found dead at her residence on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place in Guwahati's Boragaon locality.



During the incident, the girl’s father, Banajit Das, has also been rescued in critical condition.

However, no information has been received on who committed the gruesome crime.



Upon receiving information regarding the matter, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter..



Meanwhile, the father, who was in critical condition, has been admitted to the hospital.