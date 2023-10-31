85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Minor girl falls to death from 7-storey building in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Minor girl falls to death from 7-storey building in Guwahati
AT Photo

Guwahati, Oct 31: In a shocking incident, a minor girl fell to death from a seven-storey building in Adabari Tiniali area of Guwahati in Assam on Monday night.

The incident took place at a residential apartment in Adabari Tiniali where the victim died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Jalukbari police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem reports.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the incident was a result of foul play, suicide or accident.

An investigation into the matter is on.

The Assam Tribune


