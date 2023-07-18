Minor engaged as domestic help rescued in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 18: Childline Guwahati and Basistha Police rescued a 14-year-old child who was working as a domestic help in Guwahati.

As per sources, the minor who hails from Bahipukhuri tea estate in Udalguri District of Assam was allegedly lured on the pretext of job opportunity at an NGO by a woman identified as Purabi. However, the child was engaged as a domestic help at a residence in Ghoramara, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, in a drive against child labour, a raid was conducted by Childline Guwahati along with Basistha Police following which the child was rescued.

Sources further revealed that the woman named Purabi has also been accused earlier of bringing in children in the name of providing work.