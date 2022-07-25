84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Milk price to go up by Rs 4 per litre in Guwahati from next month

By The Assam Tribune
Representational Image 

Guwahati, July 25: The Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmer's Association, has announced that milk price would go up by Rs 4 from 1st August, 2022.

With the price hike, a litre of milk will now be sold at Rs 54.

As per reports, the hike was announced to meet the additional cost in transportation charges of fodder and other cattle food arising out of the hike in diesel price.

This comes at time when the Government has revised the Goods and Service Tax GST from July 18. According to the revised rates 5% GST will be levied on milk items such as curd and paneer. Moreover, the products which are packaged and labelled will all be subject to a 5% GST charge.

Earlier in April Guwahati-based West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL) has announced an increase in retail price of all its milk variants by Rs 2 per litre. Similarly, dairy giant AMUL has also hiked the price of milk by Rs.2 per litre across India from March 1 this year.

The hike in milk prices will increase the cost of sweets and other milk products. This is set to burn a hole in the pockets of customers and decrease the demand at a time when the market is already moving through a slump.

