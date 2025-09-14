Mileage drops, engines stall: Ethanol petrol rollout worries Guwahati commuters

The Centre’s ambitious push for ethanol-blended petrol, aimed at cutting India’s dependence on fossil fuels and curb carbon emissions, has sparked mixed reactions in Guwahati.

Hailed as a landmark step toward sustainability, the push, however, has left many vehicle-owners grappling with doubts about the performance and health of their automobiles.

At local workshops and fuel stations, mechanics and dealers say the 10% ethanol blend (E10) is already creating issues with complaints ranging from engine seizures and clogged air filters to unusual engine noise.

“I had no idea ethanol-blended fuel could collect water this way. Lately, my car has been giving trouble starting in the mornings, and the mechanic said it might be because of fuel quality. As a consumer, it’s really frustrating to face such issues after paying so much for petrol,” said Pallabi, a Panjabari resident.

For daily commuters like Angshuman Gogoi from Lokhra, the financial pinch is sharper. “Ever since I started using ethanol-blended petrol, I’ve noticed a drop in my vehicle’s mileage. It feels like I’m spending more on fuel now than before,” he said.

Raju, a worker at a petrol pump at Bora Service, believes the problem lies in older vehicles, "The older engines are not designed to run on ethanol-mixed petrol, which is why mileage is dropping."













A file image of a petrol pump in Guwahati.





A faster-than-expected rollout

India has already achieved its 20% ethanol blending (E20) target—six years ahead of schedule—and is now preparing for the next phase. Norms for 27% blending (E27) are expected soon, putting additional pressure on both manufacturers and consumers to adapt.

“If the government is already moving towards 27% ethanol blending, I just hope the fuel quality and vehicle performance don’t get compromised. While reducing emissions is important, consumers like us also worry about mileage and maintenance costs,” added Gogoi.

According to reports, from April 1, 2025, all new petrol-powered vehicles, including hybrids with spark-ignition engines, must be certified to run on E20 fuel.

Manufacturers are also developing “flex-fuel” vehicles capable of handling even higher ethanol mixes. This shift, however, is already reshaping the second-hand market.

"As older engines cannot cope with ethanol-mixed petrol, the new cars being launched will be able to tolerate these blends. Because of this, demand for second-hand vehicles has also gone down," said Raju.













For Guwahati's motorists, the hope remains simple - the drive toward clean energy should not stall their everyday journey. (Photo: @VoiceOfAxom/'X')





Legal and policy push

The transition, however, has not been without legal challenges. A recent Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to halt the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol was dismissed by the Supreme Court. The petition had argued that millions of motorists were being forced to use fuel unsuitable for their vehicles and demanded ethanol-free petrol at every outlet.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, opposed the plea, stressing that the ethanol programme benefits sugarcane farmers while reducing fossil fuel imports.





What lies ahead

For everyday commuters in Guwahati, however, the immediate concern is rising maintenance costs and falling mileage.

“Green energy is the future, but the transition should not come at the cost of ordinary consumers. People need affordable solutions, not just policies on paper,” said Ranjan Das, an automobile workshop owner in the city.

While ethanol blending is vital for India’s energy self-reliance and climate goals, the situation in Guwahati underscores the need for better infrastructure, consumer awareness, and phased rollouts.

As the country gears up for higher blends like E27, the next few months will be crucial in determining whether the shift to greener fuel strikes the right balance between sustainability and consumer convenience.

For Guwahati's motorists, the hope remains simple - the drive toward clean energy should not stall their everyday journey.








