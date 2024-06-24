Menace of gold chain snatching continues in Guwahati; Woman targeted in Mathgharia

Guwahati, June 24: Guwahati city remains on edge as incidents of gold chain snatching persist, with a recent case reported from Mathgharia under the Noonmati police station.

A woman named Kalyani Choudhury, a resident of Shanti Nagar, was targeted on Monday as she was travelling on a scooter with her husband near Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya.

According to sources, while returning home after dropping their child off at school in Noonmati, two men wearing helmets and riding a bike suddenly approached them in Mathgharia. In a swift move, one of them snatched the gold chain from Kalyani’s neck and fled the scene.

Local residents promptly alerted Noonmati police, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has once again raised concerns among residents about the safety and security in Guwahati, particularly for women.