Meghalaya youth found dead in Guwahati hotel; Drug overdose suspected

Guwahati, July 30: A shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati after the recovery of a 30-year-old youth from Meghalaya in a hotel located in the Paltan Bazar area on Tuesday.

According to initial information, the deceased, identified as Sunny Nongrum, a resident of Meghalaya, was found dead in a room at Hotel Tibet.

After receiving information about the incident, the Paltan Bazar police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The police suspect that the youth died due to an overdose of drugs, as a drug container and syringe were found in the room.

It is learned that the youth booked the room on July 27.

Meanwhile, the police are currently investigating the matter, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.



