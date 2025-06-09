Medicinal garden, online tickets: Guwahati Science Centre steps up visitor experience

Guwahati, June 9: In a bid to make science more engaging and inclusive for all age groups, the National Science Centre, Guwahati is set to launch a medicinal plant garden, a dedicated medicinal gallery, and a new online ticketing system.

These new initiatives aim to blend traditional knowledge with modern science while enhancing visitor experience and promoting health awareness.

The gallery will be called ‘Traditional medicines of North-East India’, while the medicinal garden, ‘Oushadhi Udyan’, will have more than 100 varieties of medicinal plants.

During an interview with The Assam Tribune, Sujay Majumder, director of the museum, said that several innovative plans are in the pipeline to transform the centre into a vibrant space for learning, discovery, and family-friendly exploration.

“The new galleries and experiential zones will include immersive games, science playgrounds, and parent-child activities to make learning both fun and collaborative,” said Majumder, who took charge as director on April 30 this year.

“We are also building a 10-metre tilted dome that will offer immersive 2D and 3D experiences,” he added.

To increase accessibility and interactivity, the centre is gradually incorporating Assamese and other regional languages into its exhibits, along with science narratives rooted in folklore.

“Efforts are underway to integrate tools like Anuvadini, AI-based language models, and a content management system with support for other north-eastern languages coming soon,” said the director.

Looking ahead, the centre plans to roll out more interactive and inclusive exhibits, including a unique gallery on the bond between humans and pet animals, a first-of-its-kind in the country.

“We see a lot of potential in exploring the science behind human-animal relationships. This new gallery will offer something fresh and relatable for visitors in Assam,” he said.

Majumdar also emphasized the centre’s move toward integrating technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and immersive 3D content while staying true to the essence of meaningful science communication.

In addition to regular events such as science camps, innovation contests, robotics workshops, science drama festivals, and State-level science fairs, the Guwahati centre is also reaching out to underserved and rural communities.

“Our Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) units travel to remote districts, offering hands-on exhibits and science shows to schoolchildren with limited access to such resources. We currently operate three buses that are active throughout the year,” he said.

The centre continues to collaborate closely with schools and colleges through exhibitions, lectures, teacher training, quizzes, and workshops.

On the digital front, Majumder revealed that hybrid and virtual experiences are also under development.

“We are working on virtual galleries, online quizzes, and digital outreach to connect with audiences beyond the physical space of the centre,” he said.

Majumdar, who began his journey as a curator at Regional Science City, Lucknow in 2006 after shifting from a career in mechanical engineering, said his passion for science communication and youth engagement led him to the museum sector.

“It was a natural shift,” he said, recalling his early interest in basic science and public outreach.

“Keeping pace with fast-evolving technologies and engaging the digital-first generation while ensuring the centre remains inclusive for all is both our goal and our greatest challenge,” Majumder added.

- By Abinash Kalita