May Day protestors face resistance from police in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 2: A large number of workers and activists globally marked May Day with rallies calling for worker’s rights. Along with the rest of the world and India, similar were the scenes in Guwahati, where thousands of protestors gathered for peaceful demonstrations in Dighalipukhuri area.

However, the peaceful protest turned bitter after police stopped the protestors from carrying out the rally forward which is being collectively organised by several bodies. Despite the resistance the protest continued and the organisations demanded their rights to be implemented.

Every year peaceful protest is held on the occasion of May Day which culminates near the Reserve Bank of India. The protestors also raised slogan against the government and the police.

The protestors slammed the central government on several issues including labour laws, farm laws, and privatisation of public sectors in India.

Organisations like All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Bank Employees Federation of India, Assam Tribune Employees Union and several other organisations also participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, the Joint Forum of Trade Union and Employees Federation have jointly condemned the police for disrupting the protest, in a press release they claimed that it is their right to raise their voice against the government for the alleged irregularities.