Maximum temperature in Guwahati touches 40°C: IMD

Guwahati, May 25: Amidst the heatwave gripping the state, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Guwahati Airport and IIT Guwahati areas were recorded at 39°C while temperature in Dispur area was recorded at 40°C.

Meanwhile, the following maximum temperatures were recorded in different parts of the state:

Dibrugarh: 36.8°C

Goalpara: 37.4°C

Jorhat: 36.1°C

Nalbari: 40.3°C

North Lakhimpur: 36.8°C

Silchar: 39.4°C

Tezpur: 38.5°C







