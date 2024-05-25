Maximum temperature in Guwahati touches 40°C: IMD

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, May 25: Amidst the heatwave gripping the state, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C on Saturday.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Guwahati Airport and IIT Guwahati areas were recorded at 39°C while temperature in Dispur area was recorded at 40°C.
Meanwhile, the following maximum temperatures were recorded in different parts of the state:
- Dibrugarh: 36.8°C
- Goalpara: 37.4°C
- Jorhat: 36.1°C
- Nalbari: 40.3°C
- North Lakhimpur: 36.8°C
- Silchar: 39.4°C
- Tezpur: 38.5°C
