Massive traffic chaos in Guwahati as Air Show draws record crowd

Guwahati, Nov 10: A grand air show organised here on Sunday to mark the Indian Air Force's 93rd anniversary drew an over- whelming crowd, bringing the city to a standstill. Many people, including media professionals, could not even reach the venue due to massive traffic jams across the city.

The table-top traffic planning fell apart, leading to hours-long congestion on major roads. Many people despite starting early from home could watch only a few seconds of the display from inside their vehicles, and those who watched it reached home after several hours.

The show was held near the Lachit Borphukan statue at Machkhowa.

"I started from Beltola at 11 am and reached Panbazar at around 2 pm. I saw only a few moments of the air show from the road as I was stuck for more than an hour in the middle of traffic, despite taking all possible alternative lanes and bylanes. It took me another two hours to get back home," a spectator said.

"The air show was truly a wonderful experience. However, the traffic management left a lot to be desired," a student said.

Several media personnel also failed to reach the venue due to the gridlock and even VVIPs were caught in the chaos

Though Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya arrived on time, they could not leave the venue immediately after the event ended due to the huge turnout. The Chief of the Air Staff reportedly had to walk a considerable distance as his vehicle also got stuck in the traffic.

Daily commuters were equally affected as city buses remained stranded for hours. Many important roads and lanes were made 'no entry', leaving people with no alternative routes.

IAF officials and senior police officers, including the Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police, were seen trying hard to manage the chaotic situation.

"We did not expect such a huge crowd. But with proper planning, the situation. could have been better. Traffic planning should not be done only from office rooms. Field officers must be involved," a helpless traffic constable said.

The stretch between Panbazar and Bharalumukh witnessed one of the largest gatherings in recent memory, with people lining along the riverbank to watch the air show.

"We have never seen such a crowd here. People kept coming and there was no space to stand. The roads were completely choked," said a flower vendor in the area.

Residents and daily commuters said the large-scale publicity around the event should have been supported by proper crowd and traffic management plans. Traffic congestion continued till the evening at Dighalipukhuri, Ambari, Gauhati Club, Chandmari and adjoining areas.









