Massive fire erupts at godown in Guwahati’s Barsapara

Guwahati, Dec 17: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Guwahati’s Barsapara area on Sunday morning.

According to initial information, the fire broke out at a godown named Bajrang Ispat located in Barsapara at around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Furniture items in the godown were reduced to ashes, however, the intensity of the damage is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot to douse the flames.

It is suspected that the cause of the fire was a short circuit.



