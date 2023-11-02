Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 2: A huge fire broke out at a warehouse in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan locality at 1:30 am.

As per sources, around 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the burning inferno.

Reportedly, properties worth several lakhs were destroyed during the fire.

It may be mentioned that the fire broke out despite there being no electrical connection in the warehouse.

However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the manager of the warehouse suspected that some miscreants were behind this shocking incident.