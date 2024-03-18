86 years of service to the nation
Man pretending to be Hindu scams girlfriend of Rs 12 lakh in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 18: In yet another incident of betrayal, a man belonging to a minority community posed as a Hindu to dupe Rs. 12 lakh from a young woman in Guwahati.

According to initial information, the accused, hailing from Rangia, under the guise of a Hindu youth, formed a romantic relationship with the victim, a resident of Bamunimaidam, that continued for three years. He initially introduced himself to her as Joon, while he was originally identified as Hamidul Islam.

Hamidul hatched a plan, resulting in a significant financial loss of the retirement remuneration that the victim’s father received.

The victim lamented that she fell victim to ‘Love Jihad’.

