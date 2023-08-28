Man kills lover, batters her husband & kids in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 28: In a heinous incident, a man allegedly killed his lover and battered her husband and two kids in Basistha area in Guwahati on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Niranjan Gohain who had allegedly been in an illicit relationship with the victim for a long time.

The incident took place on Sunday night, when Gohain barged into the victim’s house and attacked her husband and kids.

In an attempt to rescue her family, the woman tried to stop the accused when the latter stabbed her with an iron rod and killed her.

The husband and the two kids sustained grievous injures during the incident. The injured husband has been identified as Abani Das (34), and his two children Mausam Das (13) and Saurav Das (8).

Following the incident, the trio had been rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for medical assistance.

It is learned that the victim had been married for 13 years and at one point, met Niranjan and both established an extra-marital affair. She also eloped with Niranjan in one instance, only to return home after a few days.

Reportedly, the accused person later died by suicide.