Man jumps to death from Saraighat bridge

Guwahati, July 14: A man died by suicide by jumping from the old Saraighat bridge in Guwahati.

The deceased reportedly arrived in a scooter, parked it in the middle of the bridge and jumped into the river. Before jumping he kept his belongings including a mobile phone and slippers near the scooter.



The man has been identified as Rinkumoni Baruah, resident of Bamunimaidam.



Further investigations are going on.

