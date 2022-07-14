84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Man jumps to death from Saraighat bridge

By The Assam Tribune

Guwahati, July 14: A man died by suicide by jumping from the old Saraighat bridge in Guwahati.

The deceased reportedly arrived in a scooter, parked it in the middle of the bridge and jumped into the river. Before jumping he kept his belongings including a mobile phone and slippers near the scooter.

The man has been identified as Rinkumoni Baruah, resident of Bamunimaidam.

Further investigations are going on.

