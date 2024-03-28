Man held for secretly recording video of woman in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 28: In a shocking incident, a person was nabbed for allegedly secretly recording a video of a woman while bathing in her rented residence in Guwahati’s on Thursday.

The disturbing incident unfolded at Hatigaon’s Ajanta Path.



During the incident, the woman realised that there was an intruder, following which she alerted the neighbours to rush to the scene.



The accused has been identified as Semim Akhtar, from Kolkata.



Meanwhile, the locals, after learning about the situation, handed the accused to the Hatigaon Police Station.

