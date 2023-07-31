Man from Meghalaya arrested in Assam for illegally carrying pistol

Guwahati, July 31: Assam Police have arrested a man from Meghalaya for the illegal possession of a pistol and trying to sell it in Goalpara district, officials said on Monday.

The man has been identified as Enamul Hoque, a resident of Phulbari area in Meghalaya.According to the police, Hoque was trying to sell the pistol to a person in Goalpara’s Simolabari neighbourhood.

Goalpara SP Rakesh Reddy told IANS: “A few days ago, we had earlier information about the movement of Hoque. He was in possession of an illegal pistol and was trying to sell it here. He was apprehended by the police and taken into custody.”

The officer further said that Hoque has been interrogated by the police to unearth a possible nexus of illegal weapons in the district.