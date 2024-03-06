Man fires at wife's lover, injures him critically in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 6: In a shocking incident, a person sustained grievous injury on Tuesday after a woman’s husband allegedly shot at him after finding out his wife’s extramarital affairs with the man.

The incident unfolded in Guwahati’s Borbari locality.

According to reports, the victim had an illicit relationship with the wife of the accused.

After learning about the illicit relationship, the accused shot the victim in the neck.

Following the incident, the victim was immediately sent to a private hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused and initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.



