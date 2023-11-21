Man dies after being run over by tanker in Guwahati’s Narengi

Guwahati, Nov 21: In a tragic road accident, a middle-aged man was killed on the spot after being run over by a tanker truck in Guwahati’s Narengi area on Monday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported late at night when the tanker, bearing the registration number AS25 FC 2596, ran over the man killing him on the spot.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, however, it has come to the fore that he is an employee.

Meanwhile, Noonmati Police arrived at the spot after receiving information about the accident and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. The body is currently kept in the morgue room at the hospital until his identity is ascertained.

The police also seized the vehicle, however, the driver of the tanker fled the scene after the incident took place.