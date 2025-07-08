Man arrested in Kolkata after Guwahati minor alleges repeated sexual assault

Guwahati, July 8: A minor girl’s shocking confession to the police has led to the arrest of a man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting her over a period of time.

Based on her statement, the Panbazar Women Police Station registered a case (No. 59/2025) under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, naming Ajay Binash Agarwal, also known as Shrilal Binash, as the accused.

The Guwahati police tracked Agarwal to Lake Town in Kolkata, where he was arrested and brought back to Guwahati on Tuesday.

“He will be produced before a court shortly and legal proceedings will follow,” said a senior police official.

The girl’s revelation came to light during the investigation of an unrelated domestic violence case, filed by the victim’s stepmother against her husband.

During questioning, the minor disclosed that she had been repeatedly assaulted by Ajay, who was a frequent visitor to their residence in the Kamakhya area. She said he targeted her when no other family members were around.

In connection with the domestic violence case, the stepmother’s husband—who is the girl's father—has also been arrested.

Police added that the girl’s stepmother was allegedly aware of the abuse but failed to report it.

As a result, she has been served a notice under Section 21(1) of the POCSO Act, which mandates reporting of offences against minors. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.