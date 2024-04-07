Man arrested for killing wife in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 7: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Guwahati’s Jyotikuchi area on Saturday on suspicion of having an extramarital affair.

According to sources, the body of the deceased, identified as Dipali Podder (32), was found a few metres away from her residence on the side of the road.

Following the incident, the Fatasil Ambari Police detained her husband, Lakhan Biswas (55), and after thorough grilling, he was arrested.

Biswas, fuelled by suspicions of his wife having an extramarital affair, got engaged in an argument with her. As the argument escalated, in a fit of rage, Biswas attacked Dipali multiple times with a shovel, resulting in her death, sources said.

It has come to the fore that Biswas was the second husband of the deceased.