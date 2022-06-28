Man arrested for ATM card fraud by Hatigaon Police

Guwahati, June 28: The Hatigaon Police has arrested one Habijul Islam for switching ATM cards of unsuspecting victims and withdrawing cash from their accounts.

The police conducted a raid in Guwahati's Satgaon area following which they nabbed Islam on Saturday night. He was in possession of several ATM cards, fake currencies worth Rs 15, 000, a fake press card, mobile phone and several other objectionable items.

The accused Islam used to dupe police by posing as a journalist using a fake press card.

As per sources, Islam used to switch ATM cards from unsuspecting victims and withdraw cash from their accounts. The police also recovered a Baleno car from his possession.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation to bust any possible nexus associated with Islam and the illegal activities he carried out.