Man accused in 'Love-Jihad' case arrested by Guwahati Police

Guwahati, Mar 18: In a successful move, the Chandmari police were able to arrest Hamidul Islam on Monday following accusations of love jihad and financial deceit.

The police arrested the accused from Guwahati’s GS Road locality.



As per sources, a woman in Guwahati filed a complaint against the accused, alleging that he initiated a romantic relationship with her under the guise of a Hindu youth and looted Rs.12 lakh from her through deceptive means.

The victim lamented that she fell victim to ‘Love Jihad’.

Based on the young woman’s complaint, police initiated an investigation, following which they were able to nab the accused.











