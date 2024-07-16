Maligaon murder case: Victim hit on head by 2 objects, say police

Guwahati, July 16: As the investigation to the recovery of a man’s body inside a gunny bag in Maligaon area continues, the Guwahati Police revealed on Monday that the victim died after being hit on the head by two different objects.

Addressing a press meet, DCP (West) Padmanabh Baruah informed that the Jalukbari Police have arrested three persons, including two women, and detained two minor girls in connection with the murder case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rina Debroy, Raja Debroy and Hazati Bai. All the accused used to live at rental accommodation near the Kamakhya Railway Station in Maligaon.

“Gupta, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been missing since the night of July 8 while en route to Kamakhya Railway Station. His mutilated body stuffed in a gunny was found in a drain behind the Vishal Housing Complex in Maligaon on July 11,” Baruah said.

“We recovered two mobile phones inside the gunny bag. A photo of Rina’s family and Hazati Bai, concealed in one of the mobile phone covers, led investigators to the accused,” he added.

The police further revealed that the victim, Raghuvendra Kumar Gupta, had been in a relationship with Rina Debroy’s minor daughter for the past 15-16 days, facilitated by Hazati Bai, a neighbour and a known operator of a prostitution racket in the area.

“On late night on July 8, Gupta went to Rina’s rented house near the station. There a heated argument ensued between Gupta and Rina’s family, leading to Gupta’s death after being struck on the back of the head by Rina’s son Raja, who was present in the house,” the police officer said.