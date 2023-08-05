Maligaon flyover to be inaugurated on August 28: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the Maligaon flyover will be inaugurated on August 28.

The development comes as a sigh of relief for the people of Guwahati as the construction of the flyover has been a major cause of traffic congestion in the area.

Earlier, the CM announced that the flyover will be opened to the public before Durga puja. However, during an event at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra today in Guwahati, Assam CM announced that the flyover will be inaugurated on August 28.

The construction work for Assam's longest flyover, a project worth Rs 420.75 cr, from Maligaon to Kamakhya Gate (2992 mtrs) was started in the year 2020.