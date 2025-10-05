Making Zubeen Garg's autopsy report public would make it legally invalid: CM

Guwahati, Oct 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that late singer Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem report will not be made public, noting that its disclosure would render it “of no value” in a court of law.

“We will not make the report public. Anyone who wishes to see it can visit the CID office and review the report there,” Sarma told the press, on the sidelines of new BTC CEM’s oath-taking ceremony in Kokrajhar, on Sunday.

Addressing queries about individuals seeking access to the report, the Chief Minister added, “If someone wants to see it, he can go to the CID office, meet the IGP, and review the report. For instance, Lurinjyoti Gogoi wants to see it. So, he can approach the CID for this. Making it public will have no relevance or admissibility in court.”

The clarification follows the return of the post-mortem report by Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday.

The second post-mortem report, conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), was handed back to authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

“I don’t want to keep anything that might either assist or obstruct the investigation. The report does not belong to me personally. Since the investigation is ongoing, I have returned it to the Investigation Officer,” Garima said.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam police had visited Garg's residence in Kahilipara to hand over the second post-mortem report to Garima.

Earlier, on Thursday, Garima had received the first post-mortem report conducted in Singapore, where the iconic Assamese singer, according to the death certificate issued in Singapore, passed away after drowning while swimming in the sea.

The SIT continues its probe into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s untimely death, with authorities stressing that all official documents remain accessible for investigation purposes.

“So far, the probe is going in the right direction and police have been summoning everybody associated with the incident. Nobody has been given any VIP treatment,” said Sarma.