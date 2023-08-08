Making insurance accessible for people with disabilities

Guwahati, Aug 8: Disability rights advocate Arman Ali was worried about his manual wheelchair. It’s not just him many would be concerned about what is if it breaks down while travelling.

But they don’t have to worry anymore. Probably for the first time in India, Ali, a Guwahati guy, gets his wheelchair covered under insurance. This is significant as it paves the way for insurance of assistive devices, and India joins the league of developed countries including the USA, UK, Germany, Japan and Canada which provide insurance for wheelchairs and other assistive devices.

“I am happy to announce that my wheelchair is now insured, possibly the first in India! My work requires me to travel worldwide. However, the fear of risking the safety of my wheelchair is a constant worry. The exorbitant costs of assistive devices, coupled with the lack of insurance coverage, made it a daunting task for many disabled people to acquire quality products,” said a much relieved Ali who is executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in New Delhi.

From 2021 he wrote to 22 companies, out of which nine responded, and finally, he went ahead with SBI. The SBI General Insurance granted him respite by providing an 'All Risk Insurance Policy’, officially issued on July 21 of the current year.

“The lack of insurance coverage places a significant financial strain on individuals with disabilities and their families, compelling them to shoulder the entire financial responsibility. Consequently, the affordability of these essential devices becomes unattainable for a considerable number of people and prevents them from leading dignified and equal lives,” said Ali.

The price range for a standard quality manual wheelchair is from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, while a motorized wheelchair can range between Rs 70,000 and over Rs 18,00,000, depending on individual requirements. Studies indicate that these costs are substantial and differ based on the extent of disability, life stage, and household structure.

“Due to the nature of my job, I frequently travel to various different locations. Unfortunately, many of these environments are not designed with accessibility in mind, which creates concerns about the potential for damage. This, along with the substantial maintenance expenses, significantly increases the vulnerability of individuals with disabilities,” Ali added.

There is still a lack of awareness on the subject, and Ali says, he hopes, his insurance, perhaps the first of its kind, will spread awareness on the subject which facilitates many disabled people to opt for this service. For innumerable disabled people, assistive devices are not a luxurious commodity but a necessity that aids in their everyday activities, mobility and facilitates independence. Even though assistive devices are crucial lifelines for disabled individuals, their affordability remains a significant hurdle. As a result, many disabled individuals are left with the unfortunate choice of either enduring a difficult life without equitable access or bearing additional costs.

Ali’s wheelchair costs Rs 4,26,000, the insurance premium for which is Rs 5,900 (inclusive of taxes) and the policy sum insured is Rs 4,26,245. The insurance covers loss, damage and theft worldwide.

“It doesn’t mean only a wheelchair. It could be anything device or technology from a hearing aid to braille readers among others which people with all kinds of disabilities use for activity or daily living and mobility. Now disabled people have a choice to insure them,” Ali said.