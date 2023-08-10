Major road accident in Guwahati, car falls in drain

Guwahati, Aug 10: A horrific road accident took place in Guwahati where a Maruti Suzuki Ignis car fell into a drain on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in front of new Assam Legislative Assembly Building in Dispur.

As per sources, the driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated state following which he lost control of the vehicle and drove it into a drain.

During the incident two people sustained injuries while the driver is currently absconding.

Upon receiving information police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.