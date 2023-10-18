Major road accident in Guwahati; 1 dead, 3 injured

Guwahati, Oct 18: A head on collision between two dumpers led to a fatal road accident in Guwahati on Tuesday night, following which a driver of one dumper died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

The tragic incident occurred in Guwahati’s Boragaon area near Radisson Blu hotel and the deceased has been identified as Mukut Ali.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

Soon after the accident, the police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.