Main accused of Guwahati's Six-Mile murder case detained

Guwahati, Nov 20: The main accused in the recent murder of a woman who was found dead at an apartment in Guwahati's Six-Mile area was detained by the police on Sunday.

As per reports, Mani Khan was detained by Dispur Police in Guwahati after surfing through the CCTV footage obtained from the apartment where the incident took place.

According to officials, they checked the CCTV footage dating back to 15 days to locate the accused. Initially, they could not find any clue as to who was behind the death of the woman.

The deceased woman, identified as Anju Dorjee, who hails from Bokajan in Assam, was found dead at the rented flat in which she lived with her live-in partner on November 12.

It may be mentioned that the prime accused, Mani Khan, who was the live-in partner of the victim, Anju Dorjee, was on the run after the matter came to light.

