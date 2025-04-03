Mahila Congress ramps up poll prep; announces strategy meet in Delhi tomorrow

Guwahati, Apr 3: The All India Mahila Congress has kicked off its preparations for the upcoming Panchayat and Assembly elections, with a crucial strategy meeting scheduled for April 4 in New Delhi.

The meeting, set to include all district Congress presidents from the state, will be attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The announcement was made on Thursday during a press meet at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati, where All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, alongside Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami, addressed party members and supporters.

Lamba launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Assam government, accusing it of failing to empower women in the state.

“We discussed how Congress can uplift women in Assam and the challenges they face due to the government's incompetence. The state administration has completely failed in this regard,” she said.

Raising concerns over the growing menace of drug abuse, Lamba alleged government inaction and possible complicity.

“We have seen an alarming rise in drug abuse cases, yet the so-called ‘double-engine’ government is turning a blind eye,” she remarked.

The upcoming Delhi meeting will focus on women-centric issues from various states and strategies for the elections, Lamba added.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat elections in the state are set to be conducted in two phases on May 2 and May 7, with ballot papers being used for voting.

The counting of votes will take place on May 11. Candidates must file their nominations by April 11, with scrutiny scheduled for April 12 and the final withdrawal deadline set for April 17 at 3 pm.