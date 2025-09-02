Maharaj Prithu flyover death: Union protests, seeks Rs 10 L for family & safety fix

Guwahati, Sept 2: The All Assam Construction Workers Union (AACWU) staged a protest near the under-construction Maharaj Prithu flyover in Chandmari on Tuesday, raising concerns over worker safety and demanded justice for those killed or injured on the project.

The union alleged that despite several incidents of workers falling, suffering serious injuries, and even losing their lives, the government and concerned authorities have yet to announce any compensation for the victims’ families.

AACWU added that many labourers from economically weaker backgrounds are still forced to work under unsafe conditions.

“Several workers building flyovers across Guwahati, including this one, have suffered grave injuries and even lost their lives after falling from unsafe heights. Yet, not a single family has received compensation. How are they expected to survive without support? We demand ₹10 lakh for families of the deceased, proper medical care for the injured, and—most importantly—strict safety measures to prevent such tragedies in future," Chand Mahmood Ahmed, General Secretary of AACWU, said.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the protesters called on the government and construction companies to ensure worker safety as a top priority.

They highlighted that the lack of protective gear, inadequate safety nets, and negligence in enforcing guidelines were putting workers’ lives at constant risk.

The AACWU further warned that if their demands are not met, they will intensify their agitation and may halt work at construction sites until assurances are given.

The Maharaj Prithu flyover, one of the key infrastructure projects in the city, has been under construction for several months.

While authorities have promised timely completion, recurring incidents involving workers have raised questions about safety compliance and the welfare of those engaged in the project.

The protest came in the wake of the death of construction worker 35-year-old Zaher Ali, who came into contact with a live electrical wire while working on a pillar and fell down, leaving him with grievous injuries.

He was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries. Another worker, 38-year-old Jamal Ali, also from Mandia, suffered 15 per cent burn injuries.

The union reiterated that worker welfare must not be overlooked in the race to complete projects, emphasising that development cannot come at the cost of human lives.