Maa Durga bids adieu at Guwahati ghats amid devotion, reflection & quiet grief

Guwahati, Oct 2: The city witnessed the culmination of Durga Puja festivities on Thursday with the traditional immersion of Goddess Durga idols at various ghats across Guwahati.

Devotees gathered to bid farewell to Maa Durga, immersing her idols in the waters of the Brahmaputra River in a ritual that blends devotion, culture and community spirit.

Several ghats across Guwahati, including Lachit Ghat, Pandu Ghat, Choonsali’s Joypur Ghat, and Saukuchi Ghat, were designated for the immersion ceremonies.

Authorities ensured orderly processions, prohibiting music systems at the ghats to maintain a solemn atmosphere.

Teams from the State and National Disaster Response Forces (SDRF and NDRF) were deployed at Lachit Ghat to manage large crowds, assisting devotees in the immersion of towering statues.

At Lachit Ghat, the mood was a mix of celebration and quiet reflection. Only six members from each puja committee were allowed inside to immerse their idols, while devotees who could not complete the ritual on Thursday were permitted to do so on Friday.

“So far, eight idols have been immersed and we are expecting around 400 idols this time. Many people from across the city have come. Every possible safety measure has been taken. Immersions can continue till 6–7 pm, but if more idols arrive, it might extend to 9 pm,” an official overseeing the arrangements, told the press.





Teams from SDRF and NDRF were deployed at Lachit Ghat

Despite the joyous ritual, a sense of mourning lingered among the devotees at the ghats. The recent demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19 cast a shadow over the festivities, leaving devotees subdued.

“We came from Hatigaon to immerse our Maa today. This time, everyone is just following the customs; no one is really excited as we lost Zubeen Da,” shared a member of a puja committee.

The immersion process unfolded smoothly, with police maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all participants.

As the idols gently slipped into the river, chants and hymns resonated across the ghats—a poignant reminder of devotion, cultural continuity, and the collective spirit of the community.





Durga Idol immersed at Lachit Ghat