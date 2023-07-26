Love affair? College student dies by suicide in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 26: A young college student allegedly died by suicide in Guwahati on Wednesday after leaving a note.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hamim, a final year undergraduate student at the Lalit Chandra Bharali (LCB) College in Maligaon.

The victim's lifeless body was allegedly found in his hostel room at Santipur area in Bharalumukh. Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police informed that Hamim in his note wrote about the girl for whom he took the extreme step following immense emotional turmoil.

Reportedly, Abdul hailed from Nagaland and used to stay confined in his room due to language barrier.