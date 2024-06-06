Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Lot mandal along with middleman trapped under bribery charges in Guwahati
Guwahati, Jun 6: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam apprehended a Lot Mandal in Guwahati on Thursday for demanding a bribe and accepting it through the middleman in conspiracy with him.
The apprehended Lot Mandal has been identified as Swapna Medhi, Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle, Kamrup (M).
As per sources, the vigilance and anti-corruption team trapped a middleman red-handed after he accepted a bribe from the complainant in conspiracy with Swapna Medhi for Namjari-related work.
The middleman has been identified as Mahfujur Rahman.
Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.
Next Story