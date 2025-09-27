Lookout notices issued against Mahanta, Sharma in Zubeen Garg death probe

Guwahati, Sept 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that lookout notices have been issued against Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma in connection with the probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

He warned that both must present themselves before the CID in Guwahati by October 6, failing which Assam Police will take all necessary measures to ensure their return to the state.

Speaking to the public via a live session on social media, Sarma said his government is fully committed to securing justice for Zubeen Garg, describing the late singer as a “cultural resource of Assam, on par with Bhupen Hazarika and Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.”

“I had said years ago that there were people around Zubeen who exploited him. Today, people are demanding justice for him, and as per documents received by the police, we need to question Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma. If they are not guilty, they must come to Assam and give their statements. Hiding behind social media posts and Facebook lives will not work. They must appear before the CID by October 6,” Sarma declared.

The Chief Minister stressed that the state will not bow to pressure or political influence.

“Law will not spare anyone. If you are guilty, you will be punished, and if you are innocent, you will be set free. But you cannot escape accountability. This is Zubeen’s Assam, and we cannot let it turn into another Nepal. I assure the people that every last moment of Zubeen’s life will be accounted for in the investigation,” he said.

Sarma further revealed that Mahanta’s accounts, PAN card, and credit cards have already been frozen to prevent any attempt to evade the law. He assured that the post-mortem report from Guwahati is nearly complete and will soon shed further light on the case.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that he had written to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court seeking the formation of a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge to ensure transparency in the investigation.

“If we ever feel that Assam Police cannot deliver justice, we will immediately transfer the case to the CBI. My promise to the people is clear - I will stand with them until justice is delivered to Zubeen. The day I fail, the people can hold me accountable,” Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister cautioned against politicising the issue, pointing out that photographs circulating on social media prove little.

“I meet thousands of people daily and take photos with many. That doesn’t mean I support anyone working against the law. We must rise above personal biases. Justice for Zubeen is my duty and responsibility,” he added.

Sarma concluded with a stern warning to Mahanta and Sharma.

“Do not test the patience of the people of Assam. By October 6, you must be in Guwahati to give your statements to CID. If you attempt to escape, Assam Police will do everything possible to bring you back", the Chief Minister said.