Longer waiting time likely at Guwahati Airport as security measures intensify

Guwahati, May 10: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, the only international airport in the Northeast, is operational with enhanced security protocols, authorities said on Saturday.

It urged passengers to adhere to all security checks and arrive at the airport ahead of time, as they may have to wait longer to complete all the procedures.

"The airport is operational. Due to enhanced security protocols, passengers may experience longer waiting times at the airport. We recommend that you plan accordingly and connect with your specific airlines for more information," the Adani Group-controlled airport, said in a statement.

Issuing a list of Do's and Don'ts for travellers, it asked passengers to arrive well in time, allow time for security checks, and cooperate with security and airport personnel.

It urged travellers to follow the Guwahati airport's social media channels for accurate and timely information and reach out to the airlines for precise information.

The authorities called upon all not to share unverified information.

It also urged the passengers to ensure that they carry no prohibited or restricted items, and check with the airlines they are flying with, before carrying such items.

The notification follows the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations, effective until May 14, as directed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other relevant aviation bodies.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s latest update on Saturday morning, the suspension will remain in force "until 0529 IST on May 15, 2025, due to operational reasons”.

The airports affected by the NOTAM include Adampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

Additionally, the AAI has extended the temporary closure of 25 Air Traffic Service (ATS) route segments within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs), also citing operational reasons.

-With inputs from PTI